Travelers’ Brian Savo carrying on mission to benefit ALS patients

(WTNH)–Last year was an emotional year at the Travelers Championship. Travelers Chairman Jay Fishman was battling ALS, and weeks after the tournament ended, he passed away.

His co-chairman from a year ago, Brian Savo, is an ALS patient himself. The pair bonded over the nasty disease. Savo is back this year with the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. He can be seen perched atop the 18th green in the ALS Center of Excellence.

He continues to share his passion for the mission he and Fishman united over a year ago. The touching part of this is that Fishman left Savo his chair, which cost $40,000, something Savo could not afford because insurance doesn’t cover it.

The chair was a blessing for him, easing the burden on him and his wife Maria, his caregiver.

“I lost a best friend who had the same goals, to see patients come up and have a good time and let them know that they are not forgotten,” Savo said.

He will be at the Travelers Championship throughout the weekend.

More stories by John Pierson