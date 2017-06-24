Jordan Spieth takes 1-shot lead into final round at Travelers Championship

By Published:
AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WTNH)–Jordan Spieth will head into Sunday with the outright lead at the Travelers Championship, after knocking down a 20-foot putt for birdie to get to 12 under through 54 holes.

He’ll be playing alongside Boo Weekley, who shot a 65 to get to 11-under for the day. Weekley comes charging into the final day of the tournament, having gone 5 under in his last eight holes and making birdie on 18.

Full Leaderboard

Daniel Berger (-9) currently sits in third, while Paul Casey, David Lingmerth, and Cheng Tsung Pan are tied at 8 under.

New England favorite Keegan Bradley, Canadian David Hearn and Australian Danny Lee are in at 7 under.

A host of other players, including 2015 champ Marc Leishman and two-time major champion Padraig Harrington are also in contention.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s