Jordan Spieth takes 1-shot lead into final round at Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–Jordan Spieth will head into Sunday with the outright lead at the Travelers Championship, after knocking down a 20-foot putt for birdie to get to 12 under through 54 holes.

He’ll be playing alongside Boo Weekley, who shot a 65 to get to 11-under for the day. Weekley comes charging into the final day of the tournament, having gone 5 under in his last eight holes and making birdie on 18.

Full Leaderboard

Daniel Berger (-9) currently sits in third, while Paul Casey, David Lingmerth, and Cheng Tsung Pan are tied at 8 under.

New England favorite Keegan Bradley, Canadian David Hearn and Australian Danny Lee are in at 7 under.

A host of other players, including 2015 champ Marc Leishman and two-time major champion Padraig Harrington are also in contention.

