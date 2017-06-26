Aaron Judge still red-hot despite Yankees’ cold streak

(WTNH)–The Yankees have lost 10 of 12 games and are playing their worst baseball of the season, but the lone bright spot has been rookie Aaron Judge.

He continues to just dominate the American League. The 25-year-old is batting .332 with 26 homers and 59 RBI in just 71 games. Judge is also the leading vote getter in the American League for the All-Star Game and everywhere he goes–home or away– he’s treated like a star.

“I try not to pay attention to it for the most part, I have a job to do on the field and all of the other stuff, I just try to ignore it,” Judge said.

Judge leads the A.L. in hitting–and probably height/weight at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds.

The Yanks are just hoping he can keep it up.

For more on the Yankees, check out our special pregame show, Monday night on myTV9, starting at 7:30 p.m.

