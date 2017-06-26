Adam Greenberg to speak about “Get Up” book at Guilford Free Library

(WTNH)–Guilford High School graduate and one-time major leaguer (at least for a pitch) Adam Greenberg will be participating in an “author talk” at Guilford Free Library on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

His book “Get Up,” is the story of how he overcame one of the toughest breaks ever dealt to a baseball player.

On July 9, 2005, no one suspected the triumph of Adam Greenberg’s first major league plate appearance with the Chicago Cubs would be obliterated by an errant 92 mile-an-hour first pitch fastball. He didn’t know it at the time, but that pitch was a gift.

Greenberg now offers his story of overcoming adversity and persevering through challenges in hopes of helping you pursue your dreams in life.

You can register to attend the talk online at www.guilfordfreelibrary.org, or by calling 203-453-8282.

