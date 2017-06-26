Amida Brimah signs with Chicago Bulls for NBA Summer League

Connecticut's Amida Brimah dunks as Memphis' K.J. Lawson, left and Memphis' Jimario Rivers, right, defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Former UConn big man Amida Brimah signed on with the Chicago Bulls’ Summer League team over the weekend.

The seven-foot, 230-pound center wasn’t selected in the NBA Draft last Thursday.

Brimah will try to make the Bulls, or more realistically, an NBA G League (formerly NBA Development League) team roster with an impressive performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins July 7.

At UConn, Brimah showed some raw potential but never seemed to improve as much as Huskies fans had hoped.

His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game and won the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year award. The next year, Brimah put up 6.5 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 blocks per in five fewer minutes played per game. This past season, he averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

He will go down as one of the Huskies’ all-time best shotblockers, and did start as a freshman on the 2014 national champions.

The native of Accra, Ghana, came to the United States to play basketball as a high schooler. He graduated in May.

