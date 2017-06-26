Former UConn forward Vance Jackson will transfer to New Mexico

(WTNH)–Vance Jackson, a starter on the UConn men’s basketball team and at one point one of its brightest future stars, will be playing his next season at …New Mexico?

The 6-8 forward will transfer to the school, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

He announced his decision to leave the Huskies in April, after averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists in 26 minutes per game as a freshman.

“New Mexico is an incredible place,” Jackson told ESPN. “They have incredible fans and The Pit is one of the best places to play. I want to help get New Mexico back to what it was.”

Jackson will sit out a year and be eligible to play in 2018.

The Lobos last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, and last won a game in 2012. They hired new head coach Paul Weir away from New Mexico State this past spring.

Jackson came into Connecticut as a top-50 national recruit, part of a prized class that is now mostly gone. He’s the last of three UConn transfers to land at a new school.

Big man Steven Enoch of Norwalk committed to Louisville last month, and 6-9 forward Juwan Durham announced earlier this month plans to transfer to Notre Dame.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff