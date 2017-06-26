Jordan Spieth’s miraculous chip-in capped off perfect week at Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–Yes, there have been many classic finishes on 18. But Jordan Spieth’s chip out of the bunker to win it, in my mind, is the greatest moment in tournament history.

Spieth said he prefers boring golf– when he can take the lead and have some breathing room to the finish. Instead, he and Daniel Berger took everyone’s breath away with one hole of playoff golf.

Spieth’s artwork out of the sand was nearly matched by a Berger putt that would have sent it to another playoff hole.

The finish capped off a perfect week in Cromwell.

Spieth’s caddy Michael left the 18th green last night with the rake from the bunker he smoothed over for the champ.

Spieth said he’ll be back next year. Look at the sceene as he left the 18th green (in the video above). The week was so perfect, something tells me the late Jay Fishman– was pulling strings from upstairs.

