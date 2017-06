(WTNH)–In case you missed it, a new era of basketball began over the weekend. (At least Ice Cube and Allen Iverson hope so). The Big 3–a new 3-on-3 league featuring old NBA players, jumped off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The festivities will be televised on Fox Sports 1 on Monday night.

In case you were wondering what the Big 3 is, who’s competing in it, and what the whole thing looked like, we put together a nice photo gallery for you below.

Check (it out) befo’ you wreck yo’self.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff