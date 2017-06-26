Quinnipiac basketball court gets update with new logos, branding

(WTNH)–Quinnipiac basketball will have a new look next season, as the school has updated the logos and branding on Lender Court at the TD Bank Sports Center.

The Bobcat at center court is no longer accompanied by the words “Quinnipiac Bobcats,” and the logo has been updated to include a Milwaukee Bucks-like light blue semicircle. The paint has been made a different color hardwood, and the new script “Quinnipiac” logo has been added to the baseline.

It’s a crisp, fresh new look for the Bobcats, whose women’s program is coming off of its first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16, and whose men’s program has a new coach and new outlook.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff