WATCH: Jordan Spieth meets media after walk-off chip-in at Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–It will go down as one of the greatest moments in Connecticut sports history, not to mention one of the best moments in sports this year.

Jordan Spieth’s walk-off chip-in from the bunker on Sunday in Cromwell was unforgettable, and the perfect ending to the best Travelers Championship in history.

The chip-in gave Spieth his 10th career win, all coming before age 24, something only Tiger Woods has accomplished on the PGA Tour.

“I don’t know how many, or if I’ll ever have a moment equivalent to that again,” he said.

He also lauded the Travelers event, and the raucous crowd at TPC River Highlands, saying he’ll be back next year, and telling fans that he just may buy a house in Connecticut.

Check out his full press conference above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff