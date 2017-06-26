What a difference a year has made for Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

(WTNH)–What a difference a year has made for former New Britain Rock Cats outfielder Aaron Hicks. He had an awful year at the plate last season, and if it wasn’t for a good September, it could have been a really rough offseason.

But Hicks stayed positive, and the Yankees didn’t give up on him. Now, despite heading on the DL for the next 3 to 4 weeks, he’s put together a terrific season. Hicks is batting .290 with 10 homers and 37 RBI.

Our own Erik Dobratz caught up with the 27-year-old outfielder last week.

Check it out.

