Yale football welcomes Class of 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Twenty-nine student-athletes from 13 states and the District of Columbia will join the Yale Football Team as its class of 2021. Tony Reno, the Joel E. Smilow ’54 Head Coach, announced his newcomers today, and they include 17 on offense and a dozen on defense.

There are 11 former high school captains and 21 multi-sport athletes among the newcomers. The average height and weight of the 29 is 6-foot-2, 227 pounds. Five of the 17 offensive players are linemen who average 6-foot-4, 289 pounds.

The most popular states among the class of 2021 are Pennsylvania and Massachusetts with five each, while linebackers (6) lead the position listing.

The Bulldogs, who open the 2017 season at Lehigh on Sept. 16, gather in the middle of August to begin preparation for the new campaign.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor