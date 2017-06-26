Yale hockey welcomes its Class of 2021

NEW HAVEN. Conn. – Seven new student-athletes from five different states and one Canadian province will join the Yale men’s hockey team for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs’ class of 2021 was announced today by Keith Allain ’80, Yale’s Malcolm G. Chace Head Coach.

The new class includes four forwards, two defensemen and a goalie. Four of the newcomers skated last year in the United States Hockey League, two were in the British Columbia Hockey League and one played for the U.S. National U-18 squad.

Brett Jewell

6’2, 195

Forward

Vernon, British Columbia

Kalamalka Secondary School

At Merritt Centennials (BCHL): Played for three seasons and scored 28 goals with 36 assists… Scored 3 more goals and had six points in the playoffs… Was named team captain in 2016-17… Helped Merritt reach divisional semi-finals in 2015-16.

At Osoyoos Coyotes (KIJHL): Finished the regular season with 18 goals and 12 assists… Scored seven goals and had 10 assists during the playoffs… Helped his team win division and advance to the conference finals.

Personal: Also played basketball and soccer during high school… Was named to the Principal’s List, received the Roll of Distinction Certificate, and was honored with a Science Achievement Award for his academic achievements… Big fan of Jonathan Toews, who plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Phil Kemp

6’3, 200

Defense

Greenwich, Connecticut

Pioneer High School

At U.S. National Under 18 Team (Ann Arbor, Mich.): Won 2016 Five Nations Championship… Won 2017 Five Nations Championship… Co-captain of Under-18 World Championship Gold Medal winner… Was +7 in 7 games with two assists in the world championships… Team captain for Under-17 season…

At Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.): Won the Empire Cup in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons… Won the Belmont-Nicholas tournament in 2015… Totaled 16 points as a sophomore… Also played varsity lacrosse and won a New England West Division 1 championship.

Personal: Grandfather, Phil ’50, played football and baseball at Yale… Brother, Larken, played lacrosse at Brown University and now plays for the Denver Outlaws… Sister, Elizabeth, is a rower at Harvard… Great uncles, Frank ’42 and Bruce Kemp ’45, were Yale athletes.

Nicholas MacNab

6’2, 185

Goaltender

Indianapolis, Indiana

At Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL): Played two seasons with the Buccaneers… Had three shutouts during the 2016-17 season… Had a save percentage of .916… Helped lead team to conference semi-finals… Had one shutout during the 2015-16 season… Had a save percentage of .900.

At Culver Military Academy Prep (Culver, Ind.): Had a save percentage of .936 during the 2014-15 season… Helped team win the Lawrence-Grotten Tournament in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons… Named the Senior Class President… Also played varsity lacrosse.

Personal: Brother, Jackson, is committed to play hockey at Notre Dame… A member of Spanish Honors Society… Received Culver Academy’s Batten Scholarship for academic achievements.

Brian Matthews

6’0, 195

Defenseman

Marshfield, Massachusetts

At Omaha Lancers (USHL): Appeared in 49 games and notched seven points in 2016-17… Received the Phil Todd Memorial Scholarship for outstanding performance and dedication.

At Belmont Hill School (Belmont, Mass.): Scored 12 goals and had 26 points as a senior… Was named a captain during the 2015-16 season… Was named All-League in 2016… Won an Independent School League Championship in 2013-14… Also played varsity lacrosse and won two ISL championships… Received the Yale Book Award and was named to the Chinese National Honors Society.

Personal: Sister, Emily, played field hockey at Providence College… Brother, Jay, played hockey at Wesleyan University… Dad, Steve, played football at Curry College… Grandfather played football at Boston College… Grandfather was a Chief Justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Kevin O’Neil

5’11, 175

Forward

Latham, New York

Albany Academy

USHL: Played 43 games for Madison Capitols and had nine goals and 24 assists… Skated in 14 games for Fargo Force and netted five goals and 11 points.

At Albany Academy Cadets (Albany, N.Y.): Was named assistant captain during the 2015-16 season… Named to the 2016 All-New England Prep All Star Team… Helped his team win 22 games in the 2015-16 season… Received the Frederick A. Plunkett Award for being the most improved player on team… Received the Mary Ann Smith Memorial Award for his dedication to sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

At Syracuse Stars (USPHL): Was named assistant captain during the 2014-15 season… Helped team win the state championship in 2014-2015… Scored 9 goals and 20 points in 10 games played during the 2014-2015 season… Scored 9 goals and 4 assists during the 2013-2014 season.

Personal: Also played lacrosse and ran track during high school… Was a member of French Honor Society… Was named to the Cum Laude Society.

Dante Palecco

5’11, 185

Forward

Whippany, New Jersey

Mona Shores High School

At Green Bay Gamblers (USHL): Scored team-high 20 goals and had 36 points (3rd on team) in the 2016-17 season… Played in 60 games… Had four multi-goal games.

At Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL): Played in 89 games in two seasons, scoring 15 goals and 23 points… Helped lead his team to the United States Hockey League Clark Cup with 14 goals on the year.

Personal: Has an English Bulldog named Parker… Last name pronounced puh-LECK-oh

Tyler Welshyale

5’9, 165

Forward

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler Secondary School

At Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL): Finished second on team in goals, assists, and points during the 2016-17 season… Helped his team win division during the 2016-17 season… Finished with 2 goals and 10 points during the 2016-17 playoffs… Was an assistant captain during the 2016-17 season… Doubled his goal production from the 2015-16 season… Finished with 30 assists in the 2015-16 season.

At Campbell River Storm (VIJHL): Scored 17 goals and 58 assists during the 2014-15 season… Set the team single-season record for assists… Won Rookie of the Year in the 2014-15 season… Helped team win the Cyclone Taylor Cup and the Keystone Cup.

Personal: Also ran cross country and played golf during high school… Was named captain of the Burnaby Winter Club Hockey Academy during their 2013-14 season… Played with his brother, Nolan, on Victoria Grizzlies last year.

