Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery has stuff to become front-end starter

(WTNH)–There hasn’t been a lot to be excited about in June for the Yankees. The team has struggled mightily of late, losing 10 of 12 games while the starting pitching has given up a bunch of runs.

One bright spot on the mound has been 24-year-old lefty Jordan Montgomery. The 6-6, 225-pounder has been the team’s best starter this month, picking up three in June. He’s currently 5-4 with a 3.76 ERA on the season.

We caught up with Montgomery to talk about his start this year, the team’s ability to bounce back from a tough stretch, and how trusting himself has been a big key in the majors.

Check it out.

More stories by John Pierson