Chase Headley puts together back-to-back three hit games for Yankees

(WTNH)–Despite a recent losing streak and some injuries (Starlin Castro is now on the DL with a hamstring injury), the Yankees are still in first place.

One of the guys starting to swing the bat well for the Yanks is third baseman Chase Headley. He had three hits last night against the White Sox. Headley missed a couple of games last weekend with a bad back. He knows New York is a tough place to play with demanding fans, but takes the good with the bad.

“I think you have to just focus on what you can control,” he said. “Obviously you know, it’s so much better when you’re playing well, but you’re not gonna play well all the time, so you just have to keep grinding and keep your head down and stay focused on what you can control and hopefully keep those down times as short as possible.”

The epidural shot Headley had last weekend appears to be working.

For the season, he’s batting .262 with four homers and 32 RBI.

