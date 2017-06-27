Connecticut Sun celebrating 15 WNBA seasons, lose to Sparks Tuesday

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas over the weekend. It was a tough task again on Tuesday at home in Uncasville, taking on the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun found themselves down early, but tried to keep pace behind Jonquel Jones, who went for 17 and 13. Jasmine Thomas has a team-high 19, but the Sparks put it away behind Candace Parker. They win, 87-79.

Check out the highlights, and also reaction from Rebecca Lobo and Chiney Ogwumike on the Sun’s 15th season in Connecticut.

