Kemba Walker wins NBA’s Sportsmanship Award

Kia NBA Sportsmanship Award winner Kemba Walker poses in the press room at the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(WTNH)–Kemba Walker is really good at basketball. He’s also, apparently, really good at being a good sport.

The UConn legend and Charlotte Hornets All-Star won the NBA’s Sportsmanship award last night, at the first-ever live awards show hosted by the league. The award is voted on by players and has been around since the 1995-96 season. Former UConn star Ray Allen won it in 2003.

Kemba averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, and was named an All-Star for the first time ever.

Check out his acceptance speech below:

