Kemba Walker wins NBA’s Sportsmanship Award

(WTNH)–Kemba Walker is really good at basketball. He’s also, apparently, really good at being a good sport.

The UConn legend and Charlotte Hornets All-Star won the NBA’s Sportsmanship award last night, at the first-ever live awards show hosted by the league. The award is voted on by players and has been around since the 1995-96 season. Former UConn star Ray Allen won it in 2003.

Kemba averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, and was named an All-Star for the first time ever.

Check out his acceptance speech below:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff