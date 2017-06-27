Quinnipiac ready to unveil new outdoor complex for field hockey, soccer, lacrosse

(WTNH)–Life is good over in the athletic department at Quinnipiac University. They’ve got great facilities for the basketball and hockey programs and now they’re getting ready to unveil a new outdoor turf complex.

The future home of the field hockey, lacrosse and soccer teams is coming together quickly. The turf is down on the soccer and lacrosse field, and the new field hockey field will be getting turf next.

It’s been a long time coming, and QU says their athletes will love it.

“I can only imagine what the players will feel like when they arrive for preseason in August with new locker rooms and new facilities and then get to play on it. We’ve known it was coming for quite a while but as you say, to see the drawings go into plans and breaking ground and more so for us, myself and actually seeing the turf on the field and the lines, it’s fantastic,” said

“From an instituional and departmental standpoint our responsibility is to make sure our coaches and student athletes have all the assets they need to compete for championships.”

And they will with facilities like this. They’ll be up and running later this summer.

