Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers makes debut with Yard Goats

(WTNH)–One of baseball’s top prospects is now suiting up for the Hartford Yard Goats.

Shortstop Brendan Rodgers, who was the third overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, made his debut at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Monday night. He’s the youngest player on the Yard Goats roster at 20 years old, and one of the richest–having inked a $5.5 million signing bonus.

Rodgers was called up from Single-A Lancaster (Calif.), where he was batting a clean .400 with 12 homers and a .700 slugging percentage.

The native of Lake Mary, Florida is ranked by MLB.com as the 10th-best prospect in the minor leagues.

“This is like a big league stadium,” Roders told the Hartford Courant. “Everybody told me, this is the best place to play, the best surface, the best fans, the best environment to be around.”

Rodgers says his goal was to get to Double-A before the end of the year, and now that he’s done that, he’s going to focus on helping the Yard Goats make a second half playoff run. He’s not concerned with the major leagues yet.

If and when he gets to Colorado, he may have to switch positions, as the Rockies have 2016 sensation Trevor Story at short (though he’s batting just .223 with 10 homers and 29 RBI this season). Rodgers is expected to play some second base in Hartford for that reason.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff