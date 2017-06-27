WATCH: Rob Dibble breaks down the Yankees’ season so far

(WTNH)–We caught up with our Yankees analyst, former Cincinnati Reds Nasty Boy, and two-time All-Star Rob Dibble to talk about the Yanks’ season so far, and what they need to do to replicate their early-season success for the rest of the year.

Dibble talks Aaron Judge, the Yanks’ offense, and the competition in the A.L. East, and breaks down their biggest problem:

“If they don’t get better starting pitching, going deeper into games, you’re going to use up your bullpen. They have no problem scoring runs. Offensively, I think they’re fine. Bullpen wise, I think they’re fine. You need to solidify that rotation,” Dibble said.

Check out our complete interview with Rob above.

