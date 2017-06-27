WATCH: Rob Dibble breaks down the Yankees’ season so far

By Published:

(WTNH)–We caught up with our Yankees analyst, former Cincinnati Reds Nasty Boy, and two-time All-Star Rob Dibble to talk about the Yanks’ season so far, and what they need to do to replicate their early-season success for the rest of the year.

Dibble talks Aaron Judge, the Yanks’ offense, and the competition in the A.L. East, and breaks down their biggest problem:

“If they don’t get better starting pitching, going deeper into games, you’re going to use up your bullpen. They have no problem scoring runs. Offensively, I think they’re fine. Bullpen wise, I think they’re fine. You need to solidify that rotation,” Dibble said.

Check out our complete interview with Rob above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s