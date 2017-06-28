He threw himself out! Montero cut by Cubbies

Sports Op-Ed

(WTNH) — One day after Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero publicly called out his fellow teammate and starting pitcher, Jake Arrieta, the team released the 33-year-old.

The Washington Nationals stole seven bases on Tuesday against Montero, handing the Cubs a 6-1 loss.

Following the game, Montero told reporters that the Nats were stealing “left and right” on him because he didn’t get any help from Arrieta and his slow deliveries to the plate.

However, Montero for the season doesn’t have the best numbers against attempted base thefts. Various reports out there are saying that base runners are 31 for 31 on him, while Baseball-Reference shows he’s got one base runner caught stealing. Either way, it doesn’t look good.

And he hasn’t only caught with Arrieta on the mound, as Wilson Contreras has split duties with him this year.

In his defense, it’s reported that Montero called Arrieta afterward to apologize for his comments, to which Arrieta accepted.

But that wasn’t enough to prevent his departure from the team.

That tells us there was something else going on with Montero in the club house that lead to this decision. If not for his poor stolen base throw-out rate.

Montero was critical of his skipper Joe Madden and how he was being used last season at the team’s World Series parade, of all places. Citing how there were communication issues that have only been discussed in the Spring.

So the Cubs opened up the lines of communication for Montero, and gave him the loud and clear, ‘you’re out of here.’

Montero was placed on designated assignment, which either leads to a minor league placement, a trade, or a release. All of which will need to be decided within the first 7-10 days.

More stories by Scott Powell, WTNH Assignment Editor