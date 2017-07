(WTNH)–Say the name Ozzie Guillen, and you’re going to get a reaction. The outspoken former ballplayer and world champion manager is never shy about sharing his thoughts.

His son Ozney is playing for the Bridgeport Bluefish, and the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

“I’m very outspoken I think,” Ozney says. “Hard not to be. I had a good example of how to be outspoken in the house.”

Check out this video from SportzEdge’s Henry Chisholm for much more.

