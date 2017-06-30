Connecticut Sun have several candidates for WNBA All-Star Game

The Connecticut Sun could have some players in Seattle at the All-Star Game..

Honestly, they probably should. Jonquel Jones has been a beast; she’s averaging a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds per game.

She even had a 20 point 20 rebound game this season. Alyssa Thomas just received Player of the Week honors. Jasmine Thomas scored a career high 29 last night, and Courtney Williams is averaging 12 a game.

Jones says it would be an honor to be an All-Star.

“It’s one of the highest accolades as a professional athlete so it would mean a lot to me it would mean a lot to my family and I think it wouldn’t just be a testament to me but to my tammates because they’ve put me in good positions,” Jones said.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm