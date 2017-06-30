Rebecca Lobo proud of her time with Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun celebrated 15 seasons in the state last night. The first season, they had Rebecca Lobo on the team.

She’s been a pioneer in womens basketball from her days at UConn. She says its humbling to see the impact she’s made.

“It’s really gratifying for me. I have three daughters and a son and my oldest is 12 and she’s a huge WNBA fan, a huge women;s basketball fan. Her favorite player is Breanna Stewart, because of the connection with UConn but the Sun is one of her favorite teams. She follows them knows the players, knows their record and how their doing, so as a parent now of young girls, I have that added layer of pride that I was here early on and part of this franchise and of the WNBA.”

