Yankees rookie Dustin Fowler suffers serious leg injury in big league debut

Fowler taken to hospital and will undergo surgery

By Published: Updated:

By MATT CARLSON
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler will have surgery on his right leg Thursday night after being carted off the field following a crash into a wall in the first inning of his major league debut.

The 22-year-old Fowler started in right field against the Chicago White Sox. He slammed into the short sidewall near the corner trying to catch Jose Abreu’s foul ball with one out. Fowler calmly tried to stand and walk after hitting the wall, but his right leg buckled twice before he sat down on the warning track and waited for help.

Fowler has an open rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee. He was set to have surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the team said.

The training staff attended to Fowler with manager Joe Girardi and distraught teammates looking on. After speaking briefly with Fowler, a dismayed Girardi leaned back and put both hands on his face, then called for a cart.

