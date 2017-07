So many former UConn women’s basketball players are spread around the WNBA. Some get more attention than others. Quietly going about her business is Kiah Stokes. Now two years into her professional career, Stokes has found her niche with the New York Liberty.

She’s averaging 6 points, 7 boards and 2 blocks per game so far this season, and is playing well on the defensive end of the floor.

It’s all helping her build her confidence.

Check out the video above for more.

