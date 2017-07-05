Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones becoming one of WNBA’s best bigs

(WTNH)–A few years ago, the Connecticut Sun picked up Jonquel Jones in a draft-day trade. Right now, it’s paying off.

In a league full of talented post players, Jones is holding her own while blossoming into one of the league’s best bigs. She’s had no choice but to get better—every night she’s matched against All-Stars such as Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles and Brittany Griner. It’s an endless list.

On Wednesday, Jones was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

She helped Connecticut turn its season around by going 6-2 in June. Jones avaeraged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last month.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff