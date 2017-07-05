Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones becoming one of WNBA’s best bigs

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–A few years ago, the Connecticut Sun picked up Jonquel Jones in a draft-day trade. Right now, it’s paying off.

In a league full of talented post players, Jones is holding her own while blossoming into one of the league’s best bigs. She’s had no choice but to get better—every night she’s matched against All-Stars such as Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles and Brittany Griner. It’s an endless list.

On Wednesday, Jones was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

She helped Connecticut turn its season around by going 6-2 in June. Jones avaeraged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last month.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s