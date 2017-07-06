After cold start, Connecticut Sun really starting to shine

(WTNH)–I think it’s safe to say the Connecticut Sun are for real. If the season ended today (July 6), they’d be the fifth seed in the playoffs.

Connecticut picked up a big win over San Antonio last night. 89-56 was the final.

Courtney Williams has been big all season. She had a team-high 17 points. The Sun are still dealing with the same injury woes from last year. You wonder how good this team would be with Morgan Tuck and Chiney Ogwumike.

Still, players are stepping up for the Sun. Williams says its a next-player-up mentality.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm