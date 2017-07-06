After rough first half, New Britain Bees still have playoff hope

(WTNH)–The New Britain Bees finished the first half of their season in last place in their division. They’re hoping to turn things around in the second half, hosting the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday.

“I think we’re doing good with a couple bad innings throughout the course of that losing streak that we had, I think it was about 12. If we can just bear down for a couple of innings, drive in the runs that we need to, and bear down on the mound too, we can put together a second half that will provide us playoff hope,” said outfielder Michael Crouse.

The Bees play at the Bridgeport Bluefish on Friday night.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff