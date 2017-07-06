Former Blue Jays prospect Michael Crouse a bright spot for struggling New Britain Bees

Published:

(WTNH)–The first half of the season was rough for the New Britain Bees. They’re 16 games out of first place in their division and residing on the bottom of the standings. One bright spot though, has been outfielder Michael Crouse.

Crouse is heading to the Atlantic League All-Star Game. During the first half of the season and early in the second, Crouse is batting .269 and is second on the team with 11 home runs and third with 37 RBI.

He came over to the Bees in a trade with Lancaster. Prior to the Atlantic League, he was in the Toronto Blue Jays’ system. He says he still thinks about going back.

“Yes of course, that’s where I want to be. I want to get back to affiliated ball because I know thats where my talents belong, but you can’t really focus on that too much, you have to focus on your game and control what you can control,” Crouse said. “I’ve been feeling really good, a big thing for me is keeping my health in check, so getting to the weight room once a series, foam rolling doing my soft tissue work has allowed me to stay on the field and put together the first half that I’ve done so far.”

The All-Star Game is July 12.

The Bees’ next game is in Bridgeport on Friday.

