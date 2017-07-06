Hartford men’s basketball hires John Linehan as assistant coach

(WTNH)–The NCAA’s all-time leader in steals is taking his talents to the University of Hartford.

Former Providence College guard John Linehan, who helped lead the Friars to the NCAA Tournament in 2001, will join the Hawks’ staff as an assistant coach.

The 39-year-old is the all-time Division I leader in steals, with 385 during his career (1998-02). He also won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award in 2001 and ’02, and earned National Defensive Player of the Year honors in ’02.

“I didn’t know much about Hartford really outside of coming down to the [XL] Center and getting our heads split open by UConn,” Linehan told the Hartford Courant. “But I love it. I love West Hartford, but I l really love the opportunity Coach Gallagher has given me. I’m still learning but I think there are some things I can help the players with, especially the guards. I can kind of show them the game the way I played it a little bit and we can go from there. I’m just really excited about the opportunity.”

