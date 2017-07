(WTNH)–We caught up with former big league pitcher and MLB Network and YES Network analyst Al Leiter to talk about the New York Yankees season so far, what to expect going forward, and much more.

Al breaks down Aaron Judge’s ability to hit with power to all fields, talks about the starting rotation’s recent struggles, and what the Yanks need to do to start turning things around and make a run again in the American League East.

Check it out.

