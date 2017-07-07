Guilford native, former big leaguer (for a pitch) Adam Greenberg throws out first pitch at Cubs game

Published:

(WTNH)–Twelve years ago today, Guilford’s Adam Greenberg has called up to the big leagues by the Chicago Cubs. What a ride he went on–he was hit in the head in his very first at bat. Greenberg was never the same, baseball wise, again.

On Friday, the World Series champion Cubs welcomed him to Wrigley Field.

Greenberg took the mound with his son Leo to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the team’s game against Pittsburgh.

Greenberg has chronicled his journey in his book, just released, called “Get Up.”

