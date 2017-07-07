He’s been through a lot, but New Britain Bees outfielder Jordan Hinshaw is still chasing that big league dream

(WTNH)–New Britain Bees outfielder Jordan Hinshaw has been through a lot on his baseball journey. No sport epitomizes the grind quite like baseball.

It’s something Hinshaw’s known since college. He hurt his wrist his senior year, and thought of quitting, but:

“An independent team gave me an opportunity in the Pacific Association in California, the Valejo Admirals, and I had just a bang-out season, and it really boosted my confidence,” Hinshaw said. “Maybe even though I’m coming up a back route, I should pursue it.”

So he did. And it’s taken him to Mexico, and now to New Britain.

“I’ve been some interesting places, that’s for sure, and seen some interesting things,” he said.

Like when he was in Cali.

“There was an argument outside, and I remember the next morning I woke up and the cops were outside and there were bullet holes underneath my window,” Hinshaw said.

After California, he went to Mexico because another player couldn’t make it.

There were times the 27-year-old questioned if this is all worth it.

“To be struggling in affiliate ball is a total different thing from struggling in independent ball, because you’re only making 700 bucks a month and you’re living in a warehouse or an old firehouse or something that team pays for. So you’re having to deal with the realities that this is not good.”

This is a long, long shot from the big leagues, but he stayed true to the grind and in winter ball in Arizona, got conencted with Bees manager Stan Cliburn. Hinshaw is batting .361 with 21 stolen bases–and feeling right at home in the Hardware City.

“It’s all about representing and playing hard for the team that had the faith in me to sign me and try to repay them for what they’re doing for me,” he said.

