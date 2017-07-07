New Haven boxer Tramaine Williams looking to make most of latest chance

Published:

(WTNH)–There has been no questioning the talent of New Haven boxer Tramaine Williams. He has world championship potential.

Getting there has been another story. The 24-year-old is coming off an impressive 2nd round TKO last month, which ran his record to 11-0. It was the 3rd fight for Williams since serving time for drug and weapon charges.

A little older and wiser, the 5-4 featherweight hopes to make the most of his latest chance.

Williams says he’s learned from his self-inflicted setbacks.

He’s got a lot more to fight for now– he’s got a baby on the way.

Check out the video above for more.

