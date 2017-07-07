New Haven boxer Tramaine Williams looking to make most of latest chance

(WTNH)–There has been no questioning the talent of New Haven boxer Tramaine Williams. He has world championship potential.
Getting there has been another story. The 24-year-old is coming off an impressive 2nd round TKO last month, which ran his record to 11-0. It was the 3rd fight for Williams since serving time for drug and weapon charges.
A little older and wiser, the 5-4 featherweight hopes to make the most of his latest chance.
Williams says he’s learned from his self-inflicted setbacks.
He’s got a lot more to fight for now– he’s got a baby on the way.
Check out the video above for more.