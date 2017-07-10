American Athletic Conference to hold 2019 tourney in Memphis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The American Athletic Conference will hold its 2019 men’s basketball tournament at Memphis’ FedEx Forum.

The FedEx Forum is the home floor for the University of Memphis and the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. The FedEx Forum was the site of the American’s inaugural tournament in 2014.

ESPN will provide television and digital coverage of the tournament.

The 2018 tournament will take place March 8-11 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

