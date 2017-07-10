Former Norwich Navigator Marcus Thames enjoying his time as Yankees assistant

(WTNH)–A home run 15 years ago against Randy Johnson is a memory Marcus Thames can still talk about. Thames is the assistant batting coach with the Yankees now. This is his 2nd year working in the Bronx. He was originally drafted by the Yankees in 1996. Thames spent a lot of time in Norwich with the Navigators before being called up to the big league club in 2002.

He spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers. After retiring from the game in 2011, Thames worked as a minor league hitting coach for the Yanks.

Now he’s with the big club, but he still has fond memories of his days in Norwich. Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson