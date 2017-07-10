Former Norwich Navigator Marcus Thames enjoying his time as Yankees assistant

By Published:

(WTNH)–A home run 15 years ago against Randy Johnson is a memory Marcus Thames can still talk about. Thames is the assistant batting coach with the Yankees now. This is his 2nd year working in the Bronx. He was originally drafted by the Yankees in 1996. Thames spent a lot of time in Norwich with the Navigators before being called up to the big league club in 2002.

He spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers. After retiring from the game in 2011, Thames worked as a minor league hitting coach for the Yanks.

Now he’s with the big club, but he still has fond memories of his days in Norwich. Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s