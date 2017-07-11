Bridgeport Sound Tigers release 2017-18 schedule

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (July 11, 2017) – The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2017-18 regular-season schedule, which features several new matchups including the team’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket.

In addition, the Sound Tigers are excited to once again boast a family and fan-friendly schedule that places 31 of the team’s 38 home games on a weekend date. Bridgeport’s home schedule will feature 17 Saturday nights, 12 Sunday afternoons and two Friday night games.

The Sound Tigers will begin the 2017-18 season with four road games, including their inaugural matchup against the Binghamton Devils on Oct. 7. The club then heads to North Carolina for a two-game slate against the Charlotte Checkers on Oct. 13 and 14, followed by their first meeting of the season against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 20.

Bridgeport’s most common opponent this season will be the Providence Bruins, whom the Sound Tigers will battle 12 times. Bridgeport will also face their closest division rivals, the Springfield Thunderbirds and Hartford Wolf Pack, 10 times each, including the first home matchup against Hartford on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Other intra-division highlights include six games against the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and eight games against Lehigh Valley and Charlotte.

The annual “Cool Fun 101” school-day game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms visit Webster Bank Arena at 10:30 a.m. In addition, the Sound Tigers will host the “Spring Fun 102” game at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3 against Providence.

