Safety is a top priority for the Connecticut Tigers. So they’ve made some alterations to their home ball park in Norwich.

On Tuesday, the Tigers extended the netting at Dodd Stadium to keep fans sitting on the first and third base line safe from foul balls and errant bats that have been known to fly into the stands.

General manager Dave Skirmahorn says this move was long overdue, and will improve the fan experience.

