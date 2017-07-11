Fairfield men’s basketball hosting open practice on August 8

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Fairfield University men’s basketball team will host an open practice on August 8th, providing an opportunity for fans, friends, and alumni to reacquaint themselves with the coaches and returning student-athletes as well as meet the program’s newcomers. The event will take place at Alumni Hall beginning at 4:00 pm, followed by a question and answer segment once practice has concluded. Light refreshments will also be provided.

In addition to watching practice and the meet and greet with the coaches and team, fans will have an opportunity to renew or purchase season tickets for the 2017-18 season.

Fairfield advanced to the postseason for the fourth time in six years under the guidance of Head Coach Sydney Johnson, earning a bid to the 2017 CollegeInside.com Postseason Tournament. The Stags posted a 16-15 overall record and an 11-9 mark in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play.

The practice will be a part of Head Coach Sydney Johnson’s preparation for the team’s upcoming tour of Italy, a 10-day run that will include stops in Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan. Fairfield’s last trip to Italy was in August of 2011, just a few months after Johnson accepted the program’s head coaching position.

Coach Johnson began his professional basketball career in Italy including stints with Olimpia Milano, Montepaschi Siena and Scandone Avellino. Three of Johnson’s former Fairfield players, Rakim Sanders ’12, Derek Needham ’13 and Marcus Gilbert ’16, recently completed their own standout seasons in Italy during the 2016-17 season.

Due to ongoing campus construction, parking for the event will be in the lot behind Alumni Hall next to the Barone Campus Center. Questions can be directed to 203-254-4136 or email stagsathletics@fairfield.edu.

