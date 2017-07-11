Several UConn, Connecticut Sun players get WNBA All-Star nod

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Sparks forward Jelena Dubljevic during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(WTNH)–The WNBA will host its All-Star game later this month, and on Tuesday, the teams were announced. It’s heavy with UConn players, as always.

Tina Charles, Tiffany Hayes, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi were all named starters. The red-hot Connecticut Sun saw a couple of players get the nod, as well.

Jonquel Jones and Jasmine Thomas will both start for the Eastern Conference. Jones is having an MVP-type season, averaging a double-double at 15.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Thomas is averaging 15 points per for the Eastern Conference-leading Sun (10-7).

The All-Star Game will take place July 22nd in Seattle.

