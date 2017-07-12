Greater Hartford Pro-Am kicks off at SMSA; Cambyland knocks off Harte

Lots of passionate basketball fans in our state. And filling the void during the summer months is the Greater Hartford Pro Am. The league kicked off its 20th year this week.

As always, it was a lively atmosphere at SMSA up in Hartford. Harte Nissan taking on Cambyland.

Cambyland in control early. On the break, Mike Foster nice bounce pass. Shawn Shelton slams it home.

Harte Nissan keeping pace, playing some defense. They eventually come up with the steal. Tyshaun Rogers finishes on the other end. He had a game-high 26.

But Cambyland wins a close one. The final score was 91-90.

Pro -Am founder Pete Higgins says they’ve got a lot in store for the fans this summer.

