New UNH athletic director Duane Bailey says support staff is tremendous

By Published:

Student athletes at area colleges are slowly starting to trickle back to campus to get ready for the fall season. At the University of New Haven, athletes will be greeted by a new face. Duane Bailey is the new athletic director at UNH.

He took over last month for longtime AD Debbie Chin.

Bailey comes from the New York Institute of Technology with stops at Seton Hall, the Big East Conference and the NFL along the way. He says he’s walking into a great situation here with the Chargers.

