Yale lacrosse star Ben Reeves selected to train with Team USA

SPARKS, Md. – US Lacrosse has announced 49 players named to the training team that will prepare to compete in the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse Men’s World Championship. The selections were made following July 10-12 tryouts at US Lacrosse headquarters and Ben Reeves was included.

Reeves, Yale’s two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and first-team All-American the last two seasons, was among the few college undergraduates trying to move on in the process.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to play with those guys,” said the Bulldog senior back home in upstate New York. “These are guys I’ve watched on TV for a long time, so it’s pretty incredible.”

The team will return to US Lacrosse for a training weekend over Labor Day Weekend in early September and then have two more competitions leading up the world championship. The Team USA Fall Classic will be held at US Lacrosse on the weekend of Oct. 6-9 and the team will play in the Team USA Spring Premiere in Florida in early January.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity and really grateful to these men,” said U.S. team head coach John Danowski. “It was beyond what my expectations were in terms of their effort, their energy, their collaborativeness, cheering for one another. It’s really hard to do. There’s a part of you that says, ‘Man, I want that guy to fail’ because it’s a tryout. These guys weren’t like that. You didn’t see any of that. It was truly an inspiring experience for me.”

The FIL Men’s World Championship will be held in Netanya, Israel from July 12-21, 2018.

Since 1967, the U.S. has won gold or silver medal at every men’s international world championship in field lacrosse. The U.S. won gold in 1967, 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010. The U.S. finished as the runner-up to Canada in 1978, 2006 and 2014.

For more information on the U.S. men's national team, visit teamusa.uslacrosse.org.

The 2018 U.S. Men’s Training Team:

Name – Position – MLL Team – College

Matt Abbott – M – Chesapeake – Syracuse ’09 Drew Adams – G New York – Penn State ’09 Trevor Baptiste – FO – None – Denver ’18 Jake Bernhardt – SSDM – Ohio – Maryland ’12 Jesse Bernhardt – D Chesapeake – Maryland ’13 Ryan Brown – A – Charlotte – Johns Hopkins ’16 Connor Buczek – M – Florida – Cornell ’15 Liam Byrnes – LSM – Florida – Marquette ’15 Mike Chanenchuk – M – Charlotte – Maryland ’14 CJ Costabile – LSM – Chesapeake – Duke ’12 Ned Crotty – A – Rochester – Duke ’10 Matt Danowski – A – Chesapeake – Duke ’07 Steve DeNapoli – SSDM – New York – Hofstra ’11 Tucker Durkin – D – Florida – Johns Hopkins ’13 Michael Ehrhardt – LSM – Charlotte – Maryland ’14 Michael Evans – D – Chesapeake – Johns Hopkins ’09 Joe Fletcher – D – New York – Loyola ’14 Brendan Fowler – FO- Charlotte – Duke ’14 Jake Froccaro – M – Chesapeake – Villanova ’17 John Galloway – G – Rochester – Syracuse ’11 B.J. Grill – D – Denver – Marquette ’16 Greg Gurenlian – FO – New York – Penn State ’06 Kyle Hartzell – LSM – New York – Salisbury ’08 John Haus – M – Charlotte – Maryland ’13 Will Haus – SSDM – Charlotte – Duke ’15 Marcus Holman – A – Ohio – North Carolina ’13 Myles Jones – M – Chesapeake – Duke ’16 Matt Kavanagh – A – Denver – Notre Dame ’16 Connor Kelly – M – None – Maryland ’18 Tom Kelly – FO – Denver – Virginia Jack Kelly – G – Denver – Brown ’16 Michael Manley – D – Rochester – Duke ’12 Will Manny – A – New York – Massachusetts ’13 JoJo Marasco – M – Rochester – Syracuse ’13 Dylan Molloy – A – Florida – Brown ’17 Tim Muller – D – Florida – Maryland ’17 Joe Nardella – FO – Boston – Rutgers ’15 Rob Pannell – A – New York – Cornell ’13 Brian Phipps – G – Chesapeake – Maryland ’10 Paul Rabil – M – New York – Hopkins ’08 Scott Ratliff – LSM – Atlanta – Loyola ’13 Ben Reeves – A – None – Yale ’18 Jacob Richard – SSDM – New York – Marquette ’16 Tom Schreiber – M – Ohio – Princeton ’14 Drew Snider – M – Denver – Maryland ’12 Kevin Unterstein – SSDM – New York – Hofstra ’08 Joe Walters – M – New York – Maryland ’06 Joel White – LSM – Rochester – Syracuse ’11 Jordan Wolf – A – Rochester – Duke ’14

