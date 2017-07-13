Detroit Tigers top prospect Matt Manning now pitching in Connecticut

Arguably the Detriot Tigers’ top pitching prospect is now pitching in Connecticut. Six-foot, six-inch Matt Manning, who’s only 19, opened the season for the CT Tigers.

Manning’s dad Rick is 6-11, and played in the NBA. Matt played some hoops, too.

So who won in one-on-one?

“He was a couple of back surgeries in, a little tall, but me and my older brother Ryan had a lot of competitive battles back when we were both playing,” Matt said. “It was enjoyable. I miss it, watching college basketball and NBA basketball, you get the feel for it, you miss it a little bit, but you know, I’m out here playing baseball.”

Check out the video for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm