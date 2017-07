(WTNH)–NASCAR star Joey Logano hasn’t forgotten his home state, or the people in it. For the fourth straight year, Logano is back home, raising money for charity through his foundation, “Driving Home Hope.”

The Middletown native’s event raises money for children battling illnesses, military families in need, and community support. There’s a lot going on, from a golf tournament, a dinner, silent and live auctions, and a raffle.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm