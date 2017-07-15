Boxing champ Jimmy Williams make first WBC United States title defense August 26th at Foxwoods

Williams to honor Branford's Ben Callahan during bout

By and Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– WBC United States welterweight champ Jimmy Williams will make his first title defense August 26th at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Williams made the announcement live on Friday night’s SportzEdge show.

Williams won the title on April 7 of this year when he beat Nick DeLomba in a 10 round match-up, the win ran Williams record to 13-0.

Williams is still awaiting his opponent for next months fight at Foxwwods, it will be the main event on the card.

The West Haven fighter will honor the memory of 10-year old Ben Callahan of Branford, who tragically lost his life in a drowning accident. Williams and Callahan both trained at the same facility in Branford, Shoreline Athletics.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s