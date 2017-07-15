Boxing champ Jimmy Williams make first WBC United States title defense August 26th at Foxwoods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– WBC United States welterweight champ Jimmy Williams will make his first title defense August 26th at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Williams made the announcement live on Friday night’s SportzEdge show.

Williams won the title on April 7 of this year when he beat Nick DeLomba in a 10 round match-up, the win ran Williams record to 13-0.

Williams is still awaiting his opponent for next months fight at Foxwwods, it will be the main event on the card.

The West Haven fighter will honor the memory of 10-year old Ben Callahan of Branford, who tragically lost his life in a drowning accident. Williams and Callahan both trained at the same facility in Branford, Shoreline Athletics.

