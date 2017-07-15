Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis battling back from testicular cancer; rehabbing with Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis is just happy to be playing baseball.

Bettis is in Hartford working his way back from another bought with testicular cancer.

In his first rehab start for the Yard Goats, the righty pitched two innings, didn’t give up a hit and struck out three.

Bettis was diagnosed with cancer last November and underwent surgery but during spring training it resurfaced, forcing Bettis to undergo several weeks of chemo-therapy.

“It’s been much harder mentally than it has been physically”, says the 28 year old. “Initially we thought we had this beat and then to find out I had to go through chemo, it’s unfortunate but fortunately I’m still here and still playing ball.”

Thursday night was his first step in returning to the big leagues where he won 14 games a year ago.

“The goal is to bring awareness to this and to understand that young men need to check themselves and catch this early because it can get pretty nasty the longer it goes.”

Bettis will make another start with the Yard Goats on Tuesday…

