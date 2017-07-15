Nascar star and expectant father Joey Logano talks living life of generosity and changing dirty diapers

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown’s Joey Logano wishes he can explain the feeling he gets from giving back, helping others and putting smiles on kids faces.

The Nascar star had trouble finding the words to describe how he feels when he’s generous with his time and money.

Logano was back in his home state of Connecticut this week holding his 4th annual charity event.

The fundraiser benefits The Connection in his hometown of Middletown.

John Pierson slowed the speedy Logano down to talk charity, being an expectant father and the creative gender reveal he put his wife Brittany through.

