Yankee All-Star Starlin Castro feeling good after rehab stint against Hartford Yard Goats

Castro doubles in Thunder loss to the Hartford Yard Goats

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH)- Starlin Castro might be good to go. In a pair of games with the Yankees Double A affilaite, the Trenton Thunder, the All-Star second baseman showed no signs of the hamstring injury that sidelined him for two weeks and forced him to miss the MLB All-Star game in Miami.

On Friday night, Castro played his second game for the Trenton Thunder, the Yankees Double A affiliate, he went 1 for 4 with a double. Castro also looked comfortable in the field turning a 4-4-3 double play. So far in the series with Hartford, Castro is 2 for 7 and has played a smooth second base and feeling confident he’ll be back with the big club soon.

“I made a couple of double plays that I was moving quick. I don’t feel anything”, said Castro, “I feel really good now and I feel like I’ll be with the team soon.”

The Yankees play the Red Sox in Boston this weekend.

